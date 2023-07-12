Tottenham player is devastated after injury in first week of pre-season training

It hasn’t been plain sailing for Ange Postecoglou and everyone associated with Tottenham Hotspur in the current pre-season, despite the good mood that appears to be prevailing around the club at present.

The Australian certainly appears to be hitting all of the right notes in his media interviews, where his straight forward answers are refreshingly honest.

It’s believed that he will be having a heart-to-heart with want away striker, Harry Kane, at some point soon, and it will be interesting to see how the new manager approaches the situation, particularly if the captain, as expected, expresses his desire to leave the club.

That conversation and situation will shape Spurs’ 23/24 season and is clearly important, though pre-season in general will at least give the new man in charge an idea of where he needs to improve the squad and to look to motivate those players he has available.

More Stories / Latest News Leeds January signing set to stay at Elland Road for next season Photo: Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan shirt number revealed Exclusive Neil Jones column: Did LFC really have a chance to sign Mbappe? Plus money no object for Colwill transfer & more

Ryan Sessegnon was believed to want a move away from Spurs this summer, although it wasn’t clear whether the club were open to such a possibility or not.

That scenario may well now be denied him in any event, given that he’s had to undergo surgery after picking up an injury in pre-season training, something that’s left him devastated.

The player apparently won’t be available until at least September according to the Evening Standard, and by then the transfer window will have closed.

It does, however, offer the possibility that he could impress Postecoglou enough to turn around his career at White Hart Lane, if that’s what all parties want.

If not, he’ll likely be moved on in January when the winter window opens for business.