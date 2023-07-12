Transfer news: Man Utd’s CRUCIAL 24hrs, Barcelona chief on Messi return, Kane talks, Vlahovic Chelsea & more

Hello and welcome to the latest edition of the Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe to get the ad-free version straight to your inbox each morning!

AC Milan

Christian Pulisic will undergo his medical tests with AC Milan today and then his move from Chelsea will be official. All documents in place for him to sign a deal until 2027.

: “ will arrive in Milano tomorrow. I spoke to Chris, he’s gonna do great things here at Milan. Maldini told me they were impressed by my performances after Milan-Chelsea, I’m so happy to be here.” Tijjani Reijnders is pushing to join AC Milan as the club have now submitted a new formal proposal to AZ: €20m plus add-ons. AZ asked for €25m after initial request of €20m fixed fee — Milan are confident of getting it done. Talks underway.

Al Hilal

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Al Hilal, here we go! Documents in place between Al Hilal and Lazio for €40m deal. The Serbian midfielder will sign a three year contract and join the Saudi league side with Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly. Contract signing and medical still pending.

Aston Villa

Pau Torres is finally on his way to England as he’s been spotted at the airport prepared to travel to Birmingham. He will be unveiled as a new Aston Villa player on a five year deal very soon.

Barcelona

Joan Laporta on Barcelona signings: “We need to sign one right back and two midfielders to complete the team as Xavi asked. Xavi’s new contract? We will do it at the right moment, once we complete our squad.”

Barca president Laporta on anticipating Vitor Roque deal this summer instead of January 2024: “It will depend on the FFP, on the viability plan. There are operations that have to be done.”

deal this summer instead of January 2024: “It will depend on the FFP, on the viability plan. There are operations that have to be done.” Laporta on Ousmane Dembele : “I think he will stay at Barca. Xavi loves him and I’m big fan too. It’s true that he’s not gonna activate the €50m clause — we’re negotiating a new long term deal. We hope it happens.”

: “I think he will stay at Barca. Xavi loves him and I’m big fan too. It’s true that he’s not gonna activate the €50m clause — we’re negotiating a new long term deal. We hope it happens.” Laporta on Arda Guler : “We had an agreement with the player and we were ready to pay Fenerbahce €17.5m. But then other clubs like Real Madrid came in and paid much more — so we shouldn’t get into a bidding war.”

: “We had an agreement with the player and we were ready to pay Fenerbahce €17.5m. But then other clubs like Real Madrid came in and paid much more — so we shouldn’t get into a bidding war.” Laporta: “Messi playing again for Barca one day? It’s more difficult now so you should ask Leo… we all wanted to make it happen but was not possible. He’s always gonna be in top form, but I can’t expose myself by saying that he will play for Barca again.”

Bournemouth

Bournemouth sign Romain Favre, deal done — told medical will take place on Wednesday, then he will join Lorient on loan. Here we go! The total package is worth €15m, no add ons. AFCB very impressed with Faivre and they agreed on new loan to Lorient thanks to excellent relationship.

Brighton

Brighton captain and England international Lewis Dunk has signed a new three year contract, here we go. Dunk will be under contract until June 2026 — huge news for Brighton as he’s a crucial player.

Chelsea

Chelsea have finally signed all documents with Santos for the Angelo Gabriel deal. The youngster is expected to complete the second part of medical tests today and then travel to USA with Chelsea. The deal is worth €15m fee, and the club will decide on a potential loan after their USA tour.

and Chelsea? Full details here. Moises Caicedo confirms he’s open to accept Chelsea: “It’s a big team, that’s true. A very historic team and I can’t say no because it’s a very big, historic, beautiful team. The city as well is beautiful.”

to return to training on day July 17 — as they did with . More details on those two here. Enzo Fernandez : “I’ve sent text message to Paulo Dybala telling him to come to Chelsea. I hope he comes and joins us, let’s see what happens…”

will undergo his medical tests with AC Milan today and then his move from Chelsea will be official. All documents in place for him to sign a deal until 2027. Official, confirmed. David Datro Fofana has joined Union Berlin on loan for the season, there’s no buy option.

Everton

Medical completed and contract signed. Ashley Young has become a new Everton player. Here we go, confirmed!

Feyenoord

Arsen Zakharyan is on Feyenoord’s list for this summer. He’s one of players being considered with Feyenoord pushing on that deal. Zakharyan will be out of contract in 2024 and looks a big opportunity on the market after Chelsea deal collapsed one year ago. Ajax are also monitoring the player.

Galatasaray

Angelino to Galatasaray, here we go! It’s all agreed between RB Leipzig and Gala on loan deal with buy clause, now just waiting for documents to be signed. Personal terms have already been agreed because Angelino only wanted Gala, as revealed last week. Medical being scheduled.

Lazio

Leeds United

Scottish talent Lewis Pirie will undergo medical tests at Leeds on Wednesday. A deal worth £200k has been agreed with Aberdeen last week. Pirie will sign until June 2026.

Liverpool

Manchester City

Despite reports, Julian Alvarez ’s camp does not consider any loan deal as possibility for this summer. No chance. Also, Man City extended his contract as they are very happy with Julian.

’s camp does not consider any loan deal as possibility for this summer. No chance. Also, Man City extended his contract as they are very happy with Julian. Brazilian talent Savio has decided to join Girona, done deal and here we go. He will join on loan until next June from Manchester City, remaining into the City Group circle despite PSV and Roma interest. He will travel to Spain on Wednesday.

Marseille

Olympique Marseille are in advanced negotiations over personal terms with Iliman Ndiaye. An agreement is expected soon as a five year deal is being discussed and Ndiaye wants the move. OM will negotiate with Sheffield United about the transfer fee. Deal on, step by step.

Napoli

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis: “The only club that could afford Victor Osimhen is Paris Saint-Germain. If Nasser Al Khelaifi wants to send in a bid around €200m… we wait and we see what happens. I personally think that Victor will stay here.”

PSG

QPR

QPR are closing in on deal to sign Asmir Begovic as new goalkeeper on a short term contract valid until next June. A move to Luton Town won’t happen despite interest — QPR are on it.

Real Madrid

Roma

West Ham’s Gianluca Scamacca : “Roma is my home. It’d be a dream scenario to have Jose Mourinho as manager. I’m sure I’d improve my skills a lot under Jose at Roma.”

: “Roma is my home. It’d be a dream scenario to have Jose Mourinho as manager. I’m sure I’d improve my skills a lot under Jose at Roma.” Roma are set to sign Rasmus Kristensen, deal in place with Leeds United. Loan until June 2024 agreed on player and clubs side. Kristensen will follow Llorente as new Roma signing… coming from Leeds.

Sporting Lisbon

Sporting will officially complete the Viktor Gyokeres deal in the next hours. The player flew from London to Lisbon with his agent Hasan Cetinkaya by private jet yesterday. He’s set to be unveiled as a club record signing for €24m at Sporting.

Tottenham

’s talks with Ange Postecoglou here. Tottenham have been approached also by Real Betis for Giovani Lo Celso . There are 2-3 clubs in the race for Lo Celso but Betis are keen on opening talks in the next weeks, and Spurs have been made aware of that.

. There are 2-3 clubs in the race for Lo Celso but Betis are keen on opening talks in the next weeks, and Spurs have been made aware of that. Confirmed yesterday – Manor Solomon is a new Tottenham player after joining on a free deal.

Udinese

Slovenian 16 year old talent David Pejicic has decided to sign a new contract with Udinese despite interest from many top clubs. Pejicic, born in 2007, is now expected to be part of the first-team squad for Udinese’s pre season.

