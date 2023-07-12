West Ham enquire about signing 27-year-old Everton man as Toffees prepare clear out

The Declan Rice transfer saga can’t end soon enough for West Ham, because once Arsenal have officially signed the Hammers captain, the east Londoners can set about executing their own transfer plans.

Pre-season has already begun for the Irons but they’re in limbo in terms of incoming signings until the Rice deal is over the line.

With the 2023/24 Premier League campaign beginning in a month’s time, it’s imperative that things move quickly now in order that David Moyes can have his new signings bedded down into the first-team dynamic.

The last thing the Scot needs is for some late window additions to upset the dressing room harmony right on top of the new season.

One player that appears of interest to the club is Everton’s Alex Iwobi.

According to Football Transfers, the Hammers have registered their interest in a player that barely fulfilled his potential at his first club, Arsenal, and moved to the Merseyside club in 2019.

It isn’t clear at this stage whether Iwobi himself would be open to a switch back down south, however, he did grow up in West Ham’s stamping ground of Newham, and therefore he would be moving back to an area that he knows well, should the Hammers succeed in their desire to get him to sign on the dotted line.

More Stories / Latest News Gabby Agbonlahor’s controversial opinion on Mason Greenwood’s Man United future FIFA have banned Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr from signing new players Major interest from two Premier League clubs in Man United’s Harry Maguire

Football Transfers note Everton’s own financial issues, and they need to sell a number of major stars before they’re able to buy.

As long as West Ham’s offer for the player is reasonable, there’s no reason why the Toffees shouldn’t accept it.