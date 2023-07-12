24-year-old midfielder hints he will play for West Ham next season

Flynn Downes appears to have hinted he will be playing for West Ham United for the 2023/24 campaign.

The 24-year-old didn’t feature much last season following a move from Swansea City, and that led to some speculation over his future this summer.

Downes has shown some promise in pre-season so far, and, speaking after the game against Boreham Wood last night, he seemed to drop a hint about staying at the club.

“I think, last year, we didn’t have the best start to the season. I felt like it was always a little bit of an uphill battle and you can’t do that in the Premier League,” he said.

“This season, we’re putting in the hard work now so we do start well. We want to pick up points early doors and, to do that, we need to have some momentum going into the season. That’s what we’re hoping to do and I’m sure that’s what we’ll do.”

Downes clearly seems fully focused on helping West Ham improve rather than considering a move elsewhere.