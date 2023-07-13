We are coming towards the end of the second week of pre-season for Leeds United, and by now new manager, Daniel Farke, will have a reasonable idea of what he’s looking at in terms of which personnel he should keep and which he can allow to move on.

New owners, 49ers Enterprises, will need to back his judgement at every stage during these first couple of months, simply because they have no other option.

The German has pedigree in this division and knows what it takes to get out of it, and to that end the owners really need to defer to his greater knowledge.

With the start of the Championship season only three weeks away, Farke will have to work hard and fast to shape the squad into one resembling a side that can be up there and challenging for promotion at the business end.

Some tough decisions will, unfortunately, have to be made, albeit some should be easier than others.

Rasmus Kristensen has never really set Elland Road alight, and as Gianluca Di Marzio notes, he will be having a medical at the weekend with a view to a switch to Roma, where he will be joining in training as from Monday’s session.

It isn’t clear at this stage what sort of price the all whites will have received for Kristensen’s services, but in any event, Farke clearly believes the club can cope without him.