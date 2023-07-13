6ft 3in ace has agreed personal terms with Crystal Palace

It appears that Crystal Palace are approaching the transfer window with vigour, in the hope that any deals that are done will give them the impetus to start the 2023/24 Premier League season in the best possible manner.

The south Londoners are believed to have made Wilfried Zaha an offer that would make him the club’s best paid player ever, though the attacker hasn’t accepted it at this stage.

With a month still to go until the start of the season, there’s plenty of time to have an agreement in place, unless Zaha decides his future lies elsewhere.

It’s understood that he wants to see more ambition from the club before committing the next four years to the Selhurst Park outfit.

?? Perr #Schuurs close to #CrystalPalace.

– The Dutch defender already has verbal agreement with the English club: contract until 2027 with option for 2028 at 3M + bonuses. – Crystal Palace's offer is 35M including bonuses. Hodgson likes Schuurs. – #Tottenham and #Liverpool… — Orazio Accomando (@OAccomando91) July 12, 2023

Perhaps agreeing personal terms with Torino’s 6ft 3in defensive ace, Perr Schuurs, is a start point.

According to a tweet from DAZN Italia journalist, Orazio Accomando, the Eagles have offered the player €3m a year plus bonuses, and they have tabled a €35m bid with the Serie A side, for which they are awaiting an answer.

Schuurs was believed to have been courted by Newcastle, whilst Tuttosport (h/t Tuttomercatoweb) noted that Liverpool had failed with a bid.

If Roy Hodgson and Palace chairman, Steve Parish, are able to get this one over the line, it could go some way to convincing Zaha to stay and others to follow.

To that end, Schuurs could be one of their most important acquisitions for years.