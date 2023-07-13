“Both deals are done” – Fabrizio Romano provides reassuring transfer message for Arsenal fans

Fabrizio Romano has provided a reassuring message to Arsenal fans over the Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber transfers, despite delays over announcing the deals.

Rice and Timber are both done deals, according to Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, so there’s no need for Gunners fans to panic, with announcements sometimes taking time and no clear explanation as to what’s behind these decisions.

The main thing for Arsenal fans, however, is that there doesn’t appear to be any serious issue going on behind the scenes, so it’s really just those final few points taking a bit longer than expected.

Responding to questions from frustrated Arsenal fans about the timing of these deals, Romano said: “I know Arsenal fans are desperate to hear official announcements on Declan Rice, but I can’t control that.

“It’s not on journalists to say when clubs will announce deals, only the club can do this, but I’m not changing my position, despite rumours – I’m told it’s just a matter of announcement, Arsenal have everything ready for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

“I already said that both deals are done, that’s it, nothing else. Only Arsenal can decide about announcements, and this is the same for any club.”

Arsenal signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea earlier in the summer and once the deals for Rice and Timber are announced, they’ll look in really strong shape ahead of next season.