La Liga giants open to discussing good offers for rumoured Arsenal transfer target

Barcelona could be open to listening to offers for Ferran Torres if something big comes along at some point this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

However, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano went on to explain that he’s not currently aware of anything concrete from Arsenal, despite the Gunners being linked with the former Manchester City forward.

“I’m also aware of some other Arsenal rumours doing the rounds, with some reports that Ferran Torres could leave Barcelona, possibly on loan,” Romano said.

“I’m not currently aware of anything concrete on that. Barcelona would be open to discussing this in case of big proposals but nothing has happened as of now, it’s very quiet.”

Torres hasn’t been at his best since moving to Barca, while he also never quite found his feet during his previous spell in the Premier League with City, so it remains to be seen what would be the best next move for him.

One imagines a loan could suit all parties quite well, as Arsenal might not want to gamble on a permanent transfer for a player struggling for form and confidence.

Still, Mikel Arteta would also likely do well to increase his depth in attack, with Torres capable of playing a variety of roles up front, so he could be a good short-term option.

The loan could also offer him a chance to get back to form and return to Barca a better player, but for now it seems there’s not much happening with this story anyway.