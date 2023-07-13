Everton midfielder Dele Alli has opened up on his recent mental health problems and childhood trauma, including being molested by his mother’s friend when he was a young child.

The former Tottenham man has endured a difficult time in the last few years, having fallen a long way below the high standards he set for himself earlier in his career.

But now it’s easy to see why Dele has not quite been himself, as he opened up in a must-watch interview with Gary Neville on the Overlap below…

Dele clearly had a very difficult childhood, explaining that he was molested and got involved in dealing drugs at a young age.

More recently, he checked into rehab, and says he now feels better and that’s why he’s been able to open up in the brave way that he has.