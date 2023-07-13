Video: Dele Alli opens up on mental health problems and trauma in brave interview with Gary Neville

Everton FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Everton midfielder Dele Alli has opened up on his recent mental health problems and childhood trauma, including being molested by his mother’s friend when he was a young child.

The former Tottenham man has endured a difficult time in the last few years, having fallen a long way below the high standards he set for himself earlier in his career.

But now it’s easy to see why Dele has not quite been himself, as he opened up in a must-watch interview with Gary Neville on the Overlap below…

More Stories / Latest News
European giants want deal for big-name Chelsea star done fast to avoid competition from other clubs
Exclusive: What West Ham have told Roma about potential forward transfer, according to Fabrizio Romano
“Both deals are done” – Fabrizio Romano provides reassuring transfer message for Arsenal fans

Dele clearly had a very difficult childhood, explaining that he was molested and got involved in dealing drugs at a young age.

More recently, he checked into rehab, and says he now feels better and that’s why he’s been able to open up in the brave way that he has.

More Stories Dele Alli Gary Neville

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.