It’s vital that Newcastle United get their transfer business right during the current summer window.

If Eddie Howe wants to move the Magpies on to the next level, then there needs to be a step up in quality from last season, and that’s going to be difficult to achieve without serious competition for places.

With the backing of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Newcastle are likely to continue to go places, with the only real pressure on Howe being the delivery of success via silverware.

That too is a big ask for a club that hasn’t won a major trophy since their 1955 FA Cup triumph.

In any event, players now appear to be willing to ply their trade at St. James’ Park, and that’s testament to what the club have achieved in just shy of two years since PIF officially took over.

Back then Newcastle wasn’t a destination that players appeared to be interested in, but as the recent capture of Sandro Tonali shows, it’s a whole new ball game on Tyneside now.

That might explain why €55m-rated Federico Chiesa would gladly swap Juventus for Newcastle, according to Corriere dello Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive Jonathan Johnson column: Vlahovic PSG, Arsenal star’s Ligue 1 transfer options, & more Leeds want Bayern Munich goalkeeper in permanent deal West Ham forward not included in the tour of Australia

If the club are able to secure the services of the exciting 25-year-old they’ll have some real firepower up front, and will take some stopping.

Though there’ve been no concrete talks as yet, and the outlet also report Liverpool’s interest, Newcastle can afford to pass up the opportunity if it arises.