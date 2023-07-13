Erik ten Hag doesn’t rule out 26-year-old starting in key position despite incoming transfer

Andre Onana’s move to Man United is growing closer by the day, but following Man United’s pre-season win over Leeds on Wednesday, Erik ten Hag did not rule out Dean Henderson starting for the Red Devils when the campaign begins.

United have been heavily linked to Onana for weeks now as the goalkeeper is perfectly suited to the way Ten Hag wants to play and the Dutch coach has already worked with the goalkeeper at Ajax.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Premier League giants are confident of reaching a deal on Thursday but should that not happen, the Man United boss is happy to start the season with Dean Henderson between the sticks.

Henderson is being considered as the Manchester club’s number one for the new season should the Premier League giants fail to reach an agreement with Inter for Onana, reports the Daily Mail, but the Red Devils will be confident of getting a deal for the Cameroonian keeper over the line.

Speaking in the aftermath of Man United’s 2-0 pre-season win over Leeds on Wednesday, Ten Hag said when asked about Henderson as an option for the number one spot via the Daily Mail: “Yes, of course. I followed him through the whole season. Goalkeeper is a key position but I am happy with the players we have now.”

Henderson has been lined up for a £20m move to Nottingham Forest this summer after spending last season on loan at the City Ground, but boss Erik ten Hag is not ready to sell him yet.

Onana is likely to arrive in the near future and it will only then be decided what the future holds for the 26-year-old English goalkeeper.