Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano clarifies latest on Harry Kane to Bayern Munich and PSG transfer links

The Harry Kane transfer saga rumbles on, with Bayern Munich seemingly still determined to keep trying to sign the Tottenham striker.

However, Fabrizio Romano has stated he’s not aware of anything concrete with Paris Saint-Germain as he discussed the latest on Kane’s situation in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

Kane would be a world class signing for almost any club in the world, with the England international also surely keen to win some major trophies after failing to ever lift silverware during his time with Spurs.

Both Bayern and PSG would likely offer Kane that opportunity, with both clubs dominating their domestic leagues in recent years, whilst often both being among the favourites to win the Champions League.

For now, it seems PSG’s focus is on other strikers such as Dusan Vlahovic, according to Romano, though Bayern could come back in with another bid to try to persuade Tottenham to sell their star player.

“Bayern Munich are not giving up on Harry Kane. We know this is a complicated deal because Daniel Levy is fighting to keep the player. Ange Postecoglou has spoken with Kane and will do so again. We’re still waiting for his final position after speaking to the manager,” Romano said.

“I also want to add that not aware of anything concrete between PSG and Kane honestly. I mentioned Dusan Vlahovic as a target for PSG, but never mentioned Kane. At this stage, I’m not aware of any advanced or concrete contact.

“However, Bayern and Thomas Tuchel are very active on this deal behind the scenes. They are still pushing and still hope they can make this happen, because they feel confident that the player is open to this possibility. Still, they also know it won’t be easy to negotiate with Daniel Levy. I expect they will try again with a new bid for Kane to try to tempt Tottenham.”