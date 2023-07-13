Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea moving towards signing Premier League star with £70m not enough to get deal done

Chelsea are believed to be closing in on signing Brighton’s Moises Caicedo as the two Premier League clubs are currently in discussion to try and reach an agreement over a transfer fee for the midfielder.

The West London club tried to sign Caicedo in January but Brighton were not willing to part ways with the Ecuadorian mid-season for anything less than £100m. The Seagulls are hoping to obtain that figure again for the midfielder, reports the Guardian, but Chelsea are not willing to go past the £80m mark.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea are making progress towards a deal with Brighton with the clubs currently in discussions. The transfer journalist says any agreement will contain add-ons and that £70m will not be enough to secure the 21-year-old’s services.

Understand Moisés Caicedo deal is now ‘moving’ between Chelsea and Brighton. The two clubs are discussing amount of fixed fee, £70m not enough. ???? Deal will 100% also include add-ons. Negotiations continue to find a solution as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/UAsrxVADwq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2023

This transfer window has been an impressive one for Chelsea as the Blues have been able to raise a significant amount of cash through offloading several unwanted stars, whilst Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku have arrived at Stamford Bridge to bolster Mauricio Pochettino’s attack.

These departures have left the Argentinian coach short of bodies in midfield and therefore, the arrival of Caicedo could be crucial to how the West London club’s season plays out as the Blues continue to push for a deal.