Things have been going just about perfectly for Newcastle United since the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) took over in 2021.

Despite any potential misgivings about the job at St. James’ Park being too big for Eddie Howe, the choice of the owners for the first-team manager has proven to be an inspired choice.

Though Howe has certainly been given the tools to do the job by the owners, it doesn’t necessarily follow that things will go according to plan.

Graham Potter and Frank Lampard at Chelsea last season would probably be the best recent example of that.

The Magpies deservedly got into the Champions League for the upcoming campaign, their consistent, winning football a joy to watch for the most part.

With the arrival of Sandro Tonali on Tyneside, the club looked set for another transfer window to blow their opponents out of the water.

However, as The Telegraph (subscription required) report, it could all be about to come crashing down.

Financial Fair Play has been the bane of elite European football club’s lives for the past few seasons, but it has become a necessary evil in order to ensure a level playing field to some extent.

More Stories / Latest News £90k-a-week Chelsea flop in talks over West Ham switch 26-year-old set for medical ahead of Leeds switch this weekend Exclusive: Expert on why Kylian Mbappe situation points towards Dusan Vlahovic PSG transfer

Given Newcastle’s transfer spend over the past few windows, they may only be able to bring one or two more players in this summer unless they sell some of their playing assets too.

In essence, it could derail their season before it starts, and who knows what that will mean for future campaigns.

One step forward and two back…