Alexander Nubel, the goalkeeper for Bayern Munich, is now a target for Leeds United.

The news were reported in the German media by Bild, who said that the 26-year-old would be departing the Bundesliga’s top club soon.

According to rumors, Leeds and Stuttgart are the teams interested for his services. A decision regarding his future should be made in the next few days.

Nubel, who spent the previous season on loan at AS Monaco, isn’t planning to stay at Bayern Munich for very long.

Unlike Stuttgart, Leeds want goalkeeper in a permanent deal and that makes the Yorkshire club favourite to secure his services.