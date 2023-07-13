With three weeks to go until the start of the 2023/24 Championship season, Enzo Maresca is seemingly working the transfer market efficiently to give his Leicester side the best chance of bouncing back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Although he’s lost James Maddison to Tottenham, Youri Tielemans to Aston Villa and Harvey Barnes is likely to move to Newcastle at some point shortly, Conor Coady and Harry Winks have already been added.

Now Maresca is looking to strengthen in the goalkeeping department too, and the Foxes are already in talks with a highly-rated 23-year-old.

What’s more is he plays alongside former Leicester custodian, Kasper Schmeichel, for the Danish national team.

According to the Daily Mail, Leicester have opened talks over £5m deal for Brondby’s Mads Hermansen.

Twenty-three is no age for a goalkeeper and, if the Foxes are successful in their pursuit of the player, there’s every reason to believe that he could be the club’s No.1 for the next 10-15 years.

Maresca will need a strong keeper and defence as a foundation to build upon if he wants his team to be successful, and it will be interesting to see what tips he has picked up from working alongside Pep Guardiola at Man City.

Everton, Fulham, Bournemouth and Burnley are also said to be interested in the keeper, so if Leicester can get this one over the line, it could be a real coup for them.