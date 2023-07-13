Liverpool set Jordan Henderson asking price as Al Ettifaq hope to secure free transfer

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson is set to make a decision on his future very soon as Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq push to sign the England midfielder.

New manager Steven Gerrard wants his former teammate to come to the Middle East and according to DAVEOCKOP, Ettifaq are hoping to secure the Liverpool star on a free transfer rather than paying a fee for the England international.

That report states that Henderson has already made the decision to leave the Reds but according to Fabrizio Romano, that is not the case.

The transfer journalist also reports that the Premier League giants will not allow the midfielder to leave for free and have slapped a £10m price tag on the 33-year-old and want the bulk of it paid upfront.

Jordan Henderson update. Understand Liverpool have asked for £10m fee to Al Ettifaq — with main part upfront. Negotiations continue waiting for player final decision. Al Ettifaq plan was to get Henderson on free transfer but #LFC insist on £10m fee.

Henderson goes into pre-season for the new campaign knowing that his minutes will be heavily reduced this season thanks to the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai – with another midfield star also expected before the transfer window shuts.

However, the Reds captain is still a huge part of Jürgen Klopp’s dressing room and to lose both the 33-year-old and James Milner in the same summer could be a disaster for the German coach.

The decision ultimately lies with Henderson and that will likely come over the next few days.