Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson may be on the move to Saudi Arabia after all, with Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq supposedly now feeling more positive about the potential transfer.

That’s according to the latest from Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the deal now described by his sources as being ‘in progress’.

There were conflicting rumours on Henderson’s future yesterday, but it seems things may have already moved on quickly since Neil Jones provided his update on the situation in his CaughtOffside column yesterday afternoon.

Jones said the interest from the Saudi Pro League was genuine, but that he’d be surprised if Henderson accepted the move, whereas Romano is now suggesting it could be heading in that direction after all.

Explaining the latest on the Reds midfielder’s future, Romano said: “Despite some mixed reports yesterday, the Henderson story was never over or decided.

“Al Ettifaq, after Steven Gerrard pressure, got positive feelings overnight after speaking to Henderson. Sources describe the deal as ‘in progress’.

“It’s not done yet but it’s advancing. It’ll be up to the player and then the clubs, but Henderson’s decision will be key.”

This will surely come as a surprise to many LFC fans, with Henderson long being such an important leadership figure at the club and not necessarily like the kind of person who’d jump at the chance to earn more money in a less competitive league like this.