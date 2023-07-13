Man City’s Haaland on cover of EA Sports FC 24 game

After a season in which he scored a ton of goals, it’s perhaps no surprise that Man City’s Erling Haaland will be the first cover star for the rebranded EA Sports FC 24 game.

Under its previous guise of ‘FIFA,’ the game became one of the most popular around the world, and even though ESPN advise that there will be some elements missing from this game – such as the World Cup – the enjoyment can still be had via play in other regular competitions, including UEFA licensed ones such as the Champions League and Europa League.

As with most games these days, the graphics and game play should be as near to realistic as it’s possible to be, giving gamers hours of potential enjoyment should they so wish.

With each passing year, the renderings of players and grounds appear to get more and more accurate to the point where it’s scaring just how realistic the game appears to be.

Haaland will surely be delighted by the recognition, and he follows in the footsteps of the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, whose images have sold millions of copies of the game across the globe.

Thursday evening also saw the release of an epic video trailer of the game to whet the appetite for those who are waiting with baited breath for its release.