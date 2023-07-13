Man United have a lot of work to do if they are to bring Sofyan Amrabat to Old Trafford

There is still a lot of business for Man United to complete before the transfer window shuts and in order to sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina over the coming weeks, departures will need to start happening at Old Trafford.

According to the Independent, the Manchester club have made initial contact for the Fiorentina star but any move is dependent on sales.

Erik ten Hag’s main priorities are a goalkeeper in Internazionale’s Andre Onana and a striker, with Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund currently the most realistic option. The report states that Man United are negotiating with both Italian clubs in order to bring in the two within budget, after which the Dutch coach will seek to bolster his midfield.

Amrabat is the Man United manager’s first choice for the role and should everything go to plan, the Morocco star will likely join Mason Mount in the Manchester club’s midfield next season.

Scott McTominay, Fred and Harry Maguire are all names that are likely to be used to fund a deal for the Serie A midfielder. The Scotland star is the most likely to leave this summer as West Ham have a strong interest in the Man United star, reports the Independent. As for the others, the Red Devils are struggling to find buyers.

Amrabat would be a great addition to Ten Hag’s squad, especially after what he showed he can do on the biggest stage at the 2022 World Cup. Nevertheless, there is a lot of work to do before United can even think about recruiting the Morocco star as two more signings need to be made and several shipped out over the coming weeks.