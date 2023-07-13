Negotiations set to begin as talented Man United star wanted by Premier League side

Man United are set to enter negotiations with Everton over the transfer of Anthony Elanga as the winger is expected to leave Old Trafford during this transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Merseyside club will hold direct talks with Man United soon as negotiations set to take place after the Toffees showed initial interest.

The transfer journalist states that several clubs are keen on signing the 21-year-old since January, therefore, this is a deal Everton might want to wrap up quickly to avoid others bidding for the Swedish star.

Everton will hold direct talks with Manchester United for Anthony Elanga. New round of negotiations will take place soon after showing initial interest. ?? There are several clubs keen on signing Elanga since January. pic.twitter.com/6xm78EQFsk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2023

Elanga has a contract at Old Trafford until 2026 and the Liverpool Echo suggests bids of around £10m could be enough to secure the youngster’s services as the Sweden international is not a major part of Erik ten Hag’s plans at United.

The winger played just 702 minutes last season across 26 appearances and the 21-year-old will need more than that in order to develop further.

The 2021/22 campaign saw Elanga emerge as an exciting talent but the Man United star is still very raw. The Swedish international will certainly bring some excitement to a team expected to fight relegation again during the upcoming campaign as Everton look to get a deal done over the coming weeks with the Manchester club.