Transfer news: Arsenal double deal DONE, Chelsea £70m+ talks ongoing, key Onana Man Utd day & more

AC Milan

Tijjani Reijnders was not involved in today’s friendly game with AZ Alkmaar as he’s expected to join AC Milan soon. Negotiations are advancing after 2nd official bid worth €20m plus add-ons, the agreement is getting closer and the player wants the move.

Al Hilal

Official: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has joined Al Hilal from Lazio, finally confirmed. One of Serie A’s best players moves for €40m to play alongside Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly .

Arsenal

What’s going on with the Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber announcements? More info here.

Ferran Torres has been linked as a loan target for Arsenal

Aston Villa

Official, confirmed: Pau Torres has joined Aston Villa on permanent deal from Villarreal for €32.5m fee plus €5m add ons.

Barcelona

Vitor Roque ’s move has finally been made official. He’ll join for €30m from Athletico Paranaense, linking up with Barcelona in 2024. He has a €500m release clause and a contract until the 2030/31 season.

Vitor Roque's agent Cury: "I can confirm that English clubs tried to hijack Roque deal. Tottenham and Manchester United sent important bids, way better than Barca; close to €100m. Vitor only wanted Barca, there was no chance to change his mind."

Barcelona president Joan Laporta: "PSG want Ousmane Dembele if Mbappe leaves? I heard this story also one year ago… but it didn't happen. Dembele wants to stay at Barca and I think he's not pushing to go anywhere."

Bayern Munich

Bordeaux

Bordeaux talented 2003 born defender Junior Mwanga is one to watch as he has just changed agents. He’s signed with Sport Cover agency and he’s already attracting interest this summer.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have submitted £15m bid for Alex Scott. Rejected by Bristol City earlier tonight. Bournemouth are expected to bid again — they want to insist in the next days, not leaving the negotiations.

Chelsea

Chelsea are insisting to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Saudi clubs. Negotiations are still ongoing trying to make it happen, but talks are not advancing to the final stages yet. The main issue for European clubs interested is his huge salary, as of now.

Everton

Negotiations are taking place between Everton and Manchester United over Anthony Elanga. There will be direct talks. There have been many clubs interested in him since January but Everton are now the favourites for his signature.

Inter Milan

Samir Handanovic leaves Inter as he’ll not extend the contract expired last June. It’s over. Handanovic, now available as a free agent on the market. Inter are working on Trubin and Sommer deals to replace Andre Onana .

leaves Inter as he’ll not extend the contract expired last June. It’s over. Handanovic, now available as a free agent on the market. Inter are working on Trubin and Sommer deals to replace . Inter coach Inzaghi: “Onana to Man Utd? He’s an Inter player today and he’s called up for our pre season camp tomorrow. The market is unpredictable, we know Italian clubs need to sell before signing new players… that’s the reality.”

. Chelsea and Inter will discuss in the next hours to make a decision about Lukaku situation. He wants to continue in Europe — no chance for Saudi move as of now. Argentine talent Valentin Carboni will leave Inter on loan this week — as he’s joining Serie A side Monza. An agreement has been reached between the two clubs as Carboni will be loaned out until June 2024. Inter recently extended his contract until June 2028.

Leeds United

Rodrigo Moreno Machado leaves Leeds United and joins Qatari side Al Rayyan, done deal and here we go. Medical ongoing for Rodrigo, waiting to complete documents and get the deal signed later today.

Liverpool

Manchester City

Harrison Parker is expected to sign a long term deal at Manchester City — joining from rivals Manchester United.

is expected to sign a long term deal at Manchester City — joining from rivals Manchester United. Savinho has completed his medical tests as a new Girona player on loan from Manchester City, as revealed yesterday. The deal will be official soon.

Manchester United

today – more info here. Rasmus Hojlund remains top of Manchester United’s list of striker targets. Personal terms are no issue as he’s very keen on the move. Man United never sent any official bid yet — just talks on club/player side as their priority remains a new goalkeeper. PSG have also inquired about Hojlund.

Negotiations are taking place between Everton and Manchester United over Anthony Elanga. There will be direct talks. There have been many clubs interested in him since January but Everton are now the favourites for his signature.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have sent a formal proposal to Willian as he’s currently a free agent. Fulham have also made an offer to try to sign him again, while Saudi clubs are also approaching the former Chelsea winger. A decision should come in the next few days.

Olympiacos

Moldavian LB Oleg Reabciuk could leave Olympiacos in the next days — there’s now strong interest from French clubs. Olympiacos’ expectation is around €4.5m fee to let him leave.

PSG

Dusan Vlahovic is one of 3-4 PSG targets up front, but Juventus will insist on an important fee to let him go. Direct contacts with PSG took place this week.

is one of 3-4 PSG targets up front, but Juventus will insist on an important fee to let him go. Direct contacts with PSG took place this week. Cher Ndour has been officially confirmed as a new PSG player, joining on a free transfer from Benfica.

has been officially confirmed as a new PSG player, joining on a free transfer from Benfica. RB Leipzig are closing in on deal to sign El Chadaille Bitshiabu from PSG, talks are advancing to the final stages for the talented French CB. Deal almost done, waiting to clarify the final details.

RB Leipzig

Lois Openda to RB Leipzig – here we go! He will be the most expensive signing in Leipzig’s history, moving for a €38m guaranteed fee to RC Lens plus add-ons. He’ll have a medical in the coming days and sign a five-year deal.

to RB Leipzig – here we go! He will be the most expensive signing in Leipzig’s history, moving for a €38m guaranteed fee to RC Lens plus add-ons. He’ll have a medical in the coming days and sign a five-year deal. RB Leipzig are closing in on deal to sign El Chadaille Bitshiabu from PSG, talks are advancing to the final stages for the talented French CB. Deal almost done, waiting to clarify the final details.

Real Betis

Real Betis keep working on Giovani Lo Celso option for next weeks with many clubs in the race, while Alex Collado and Hector Bellerin deals are 100% agreed. However, Stefano Sensi is not in the list, despite reports – no talks and no negotiations.

Southampton

Official, confirmed. Shea Charles has joined Southampton from Man City in a deal worth £15m. Deal includes sell-on clause and buy back clause, as revealed last week.

Tottenham

Harry Kane has spoken with Ange Postecoglou, while there are also new links with PSG

West Ham