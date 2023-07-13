Turkish giants make audacious bid for Arsenal centre-back

With so much going on at Arsenal at the moment it’s difficult to keep track of all the ins and outs, though Mikel Arteta will know who he wants to keep, who he’s willing to let go and which players he wants brought in.

Kai Havertz had a run out on Thursday against Nurnberg, whilst the north Londoners are still waiting on bureaucratic red tape before being able to announce Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber as more new signings.

Those three captures alone will make the Gunners a stronger outfit than they were in 2022/23, however, if the Spaniard is able to add even more quality to the squad, Arsenal could become a real thorn in Man City’s side in 2023/24 – the 20th anniversary of the last time they won the Premier League.

For each new signing that comes in, so players are likely to be fearful of their places and, perhaps, will be the subject of bids from elsewhere with other clubs understand the precise nature of certain situations.

That’s definitely the case for centre-back, Rob Holding, who has been the subject of a €2.5m bid from Turkish giants, Besiktas, according to The Athletic (subscription required).

Although the outlet suggest that the Gunners will turn down the offer, Holding himself might have something to say about that, given that it would arguably mean regular football for him – something that he’s unlikely to get when William Saliba is fully fit.