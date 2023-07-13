Video: Former Liverpool star scores stunning free-kick in MLS clash after well-worked routine

Chicago Fire were comfortable 3-0 winners over Montreal on Wednesday night and the MLS clash saw a stunning free-kick scored by former Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri.

The 31-year-old added the third for Chicago as they raced into a 3-0 lead before the halftime break. Shaqiri’s goal was the best of the bunch as the former Premier League star scored a stunner of a free-kick after a well-worked routine.

The Switzerland international has been in America since 2022 after leaving Europe having played for some of the continent’s biggest clubs. One of which was Liverpool, where the Swiss star spent three fruitful years.

Shaqiri became a bit of a fan-favourite at Anfield having been part of the team that lifted the Premier League and Champions League, and Jurgen Klopp will be happy to see him still producing screamers in America.