West Ham bracing themselves for trouble as major player changes agents

The Declan Rice saga still isn’t over for West Ham, and the delay in sealing the deal for the club captain to move to Arsenal is causing all sorts of issues.

David Moyes doesn’t appear to be in a position to sign anyone at the moment, which would suggest that any incoming transfers are solely reliant on the Rice money hitting club coffers.

That there doesn’t appear to be any other money on the table from David Sullivan and the board would seem a little cheap, particularly given that the first-team squad have a European campaign to play alongside the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup fixtures.

In any event, Moyes could have even more problems ahead, which isn’t what the Scot needs with only four weeks left until the start of the 2023/24 top-flight season.

Lucas Paquetá não é mais agenciado pelo empresário Eduardo Uram. O meia brasileiro do West Ham a partir de agora vai ser representado pela TFM Agency, que recentemente foi comprada (50% da empresa) pela Roc Nation, fundada pelo rapper Jay-Z — Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) July 13, 2023

According to Portuguese journalist, Bruno Andrade, Lucas Paqueta has decided to change agents. He has left Eduardo Uram and joined the TFM agency which is 50 percent owned by Jay Z’s Roc Nation.

Whilst such a move wouldn’t necessarily mean to much to the average supporter in the street, the Hammers will surely be interested in knowing why one of their best players has chosen to do so at this point.

It can sometimes be the pre-cursor to a move elsewhere, and though there’s no suggestion that is the case here, West Ham do need to clarify things quickly with Paqueta, if for no other reason than to put minds at rest.