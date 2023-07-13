After what must’ve been a gruelling flight to Australia, West Ham have landed and are ready to continue their with their pre-season assignments.

As the official West Ham website noted, the two-match trip to Perth is only the second time in the club’s 128-year history that they’ve visited the continent.

They’re sure to be a popular addition to the Premier League pre-season circuit down under, and the games will give David Moyes and his backroom staff the chance to assess what physical condition his players are in and where they need to get to work to have everyone champing at the bit for the first kick-off of the 2023/24 campaign.

Though the experience should be overwhelmingly positive and for a variety of reasons, one player didn’t make the trip and there’s no reason given as to why that’s the case.

According to well-informed West Ham fan website Claret and Hugh, Maxwel Cornet is the odd man out for the Hammers and has stayed at home.

The outlet speculate that it could be injury related, but with no official confirmation from the club at this stage, that’s purely guesswork.

The former Burnley star has never really got going at the London Stadium, and this latest turn of events will surely be another blow for a player whose career hasn’t really gone anywhere over the past couple of years.

It remains to be seen if he’ll be ready for the start of the English top-flight season in four weeks time.