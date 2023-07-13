West Ham lodge €35m bid for midfielder that Man United want

The transfer merry-go-round looks as though it’s about to start turning in earnest, with West Ham making a €35m bid for a defensive midfielder that Man United are also looking at.

For David Moyes the need to replace Declan Rice is acute, and whilst any replacement might not be up to the standard of the England international, the Scot will arguably be looking for the next best thing.

With Europa League football as a carrot for any new signings, the Hammers are in a relatively good position to attract players.

However, Erik ten Hag has led the Red Devils back into the Champions League and, if it comes down to a straight fight between the two clubs for the player in question, there’s only likely to be one winner.

However, it would seem that on this occasion, both Premier League outfits are destined to lose out on Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat.

Journalist Enzo Bucchioni spoke with Radio Bruno (h/t Fiorentina News) and noted West Ham’s impressive offer but also said that it won’t be going anywhere.

That’s because the player himself doesn’t want to leave the Serie A outfit and is quite happy where he is.

Of course, that also means that Man United are out of luck, their interest reported by The Independent amongst many other outlets.

On this occasion it’s back to the drawing board for the two Premier League sides.