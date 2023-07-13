West Ham United have informed Roma that Gianluca Scamacca is not available on loan this summer, while Fabrizio Romano has cast doubt over whether or not the Serie A giants can afford a permanent transfer.

Scamacca hasn’t had the easiest time at West Ham since his move from Sassuolo last year, and there’s been some talk that he could move back to Italy after just one season.

It remains to be seen if the situation could change, but for now it seems that Scamacca is not particularly likely to move, according to Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Despite the player himself publicly admitting he’d like to play for Roma and under Jose Mourinho, Romano insists West Ham have made it clear to Roma that the Italy international is not available on loan.

A permanent deal could cost around €30million, and Roma probably can’t afford that at the moment, according to Romano.

“Gianluca Scamacca – The player has talked up a possible move to play under Jose Mourinho, but West Ham have told Roma they’re not accepting any loan deal bid, let’s see if that will change later in the window or not,” Romano said.

“Roma want him and he’d love to join them, it’s very clear; but they’re not in the position to pay €30m as of today.”