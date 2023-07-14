Sandro Tonali has traveled back to Tyneside as club approaches the start of pre-season.

Last week the Italian midfielder was in the North East to finalise the necessary paperwork for his £52 million plus add-ons transfer from AC Milan.

Tonali returned to Newcastle last night after taking a little vacation and he was seen walking around the city. Tom Jolly, a fortunate fan, even got a picture.

With the exception of those who were on international duty last month, the majority of Howe’s team began preseason on July 9 and they will participate in the first preseason game on Saturday against Gateshead.