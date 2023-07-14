Aston Villa learn the asking price for 10-goal attacking target

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson.

The 22-year-old had an impressive campaign in the top-flight last year, scoring 10 goals and picking up three assists across all competitions.

Apparently Nottingham Forest value the player at around £50 million but they could be open to doing a deal if an offer of around £40 million is presented.

According to a report from Daily Mail, Nottingham Forest are under pressure because of the Financial fair play regulations and it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa can take advantage of their situation and sign Johnson.

The 22-year-old is capable of operating as the central attacking midfielder as well as a right-sided winger. He will add pace, flair and goals to Unai Emery’s attack.

Aston Villa have been overly dependent on Ollie Watkins for goals and they need to bring in another reliable attacker this summer.

Johnson has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League attacker and a move to Aston Villa would be a major step up in his career.

The West Midlands club will be competing in Europe next season and the opportunity to join them could prove to be hard to turn down.

In addition to that, they have a top-class manager like Unai Emery in charge and Johnson will be tempted to work under a proven manager like him.

The Spanish manager could play a key role in the 22-year-old’s development and he could help him fulfil his tremendous potential.