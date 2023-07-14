Bayern Munich want an uncommon clause included in Nubel’s deal to Leeds

Once Daniel Farke was announced as manager of Leeds United, it won’t have come as a surprise to anyone that he would then want to plunder the Bundesliga for some of his new signings.

It’s a league he knows well and as such he’ll have a handle on which players are likely to be able to make the grade in the pressure cooker atmosphere of the English Championship.

Aside from ensuring that his first-team squad are fit and raring to go from the first whistle of the 2023/24 season, Farke will live and die by his decisions on who to sell and who to buy.

One player that is of interest is Bayern Munich’s Alexander Nubel, a 26-year-old goalkeeper that has been on loan at Monaco for the last two years and who arguably doesn’t have a future with the Bavarians.

To that end, it’s odd that they would suggest a particular clause in his contract should he decide on signing for the all whites.

More Stories / Latest News Reliable journalist confirms medical is underway as another Leeds player to complete move away today West Ham want to complete deal for Brazilian striker instantly Reliable journalist says West Ham have made a €13m bid to complete deal for midfielder

According to Abendzeitung Muenchen, Stuttgart are also in the mix and the stopper hasn’t yet made up his mind where he wants to go next.

Whomever he ultimately chooses will have to agree to a buyback clause in the deal, which can be seen as uncommon for a player of such an age and one who Bayern clearly don’t have any faith in.

If they did, they would just keep him as back up to Manuel Neuer or send him on loan again, ready to be recalled at any moment.