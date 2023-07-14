Ben Jacobs provides significant update on Man United takeover

The Manchester United takeover saga continues to rumble on, and with just a few weeks left until the start of the 2023/24 season, the Red Devils are seemingly no closer to being sold than they were a few months ago.

Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have long since made their final offers for the storied English top-flight club, but the current owners, the Glazer family, and their representatives, the Raine Group, have kept their cards very close to their chest.

Erik ten Hag hasn’t been able to make many significant inroads into the transfer market because it isn’t clear how much money is available.

Indeed, aside from the Mason Mount deal and the expected purchase of Andre Onana, it looks like the Dutchman may have to sell to buy for the rest of the window unless those in power get their fingers out.

All the while the Glazer’s appear to want to drag this process out for as long as possible, but at least things are still going on behind the scenes so as not to extend things further.

“The most significant news on the takeover, at least in terms of anything public, is that both groups are working behind the scenes to advance to the point where they’re ready to sign if the Glazers choose to proceed,” Ben Jacobs said to Give Me Sport.

It’s not really the update that Man United fans will be looking for at this point, though they can’t honestly say that they’re surprised by the way in which the Glazer family are conducting their current business.

The real issue will be if they decide not to sell the club at all after bumbling through this entire process.