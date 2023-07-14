Bournemouth boss Iraola wants five or six new signings at the club this summer

Although Bournemouth are unlikely to be expected to shock the Premier League next season, as they showed against Arsenal and other sides in 2022/23, when they’re on song, the Cherries aren’t to be taken lightly.

After ensuring their stay in the English top-flight for another season, it was an odd decision to fire manager, Gary O’Neil, given that he’d got the team playing well, securing results and ultimately their safety.

In any event, Andoni Iraola was eventually appointed in his stead, perhaps a left-field choice for many but a manager in La Liga with some great ideas, tactical nous and the ability to get the very best out of his players in each game.

When speaking with Sam Matterface and Alex Crook on their talkSPORT radio show, Iraola identified that the way he will be playing is with a much higher line than the south coast side have been used to, and with a style that will see his side putting consistent pressure on in the opposition half.

Coming from Spain it goes without saying that he will expect his players to be comfortable on the ball, and not all of those players from last season are likely to make the cut for 2023/24.

Indeed, Iraola admitted that he ideally wants to sign at least five or six players in this summer’s transfer window in order to pad out his squad with the strength in depth needed for a successful campaign.