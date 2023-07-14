According to reports, Arsenal has told West Ham that everything related to Declan Rice will be done within the next 24 hours.

Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail reports that the agreement will soon be officially confirmed because the Hammers are currently awaiting Gunners paperwork.

Mokbel wrote, “Arsenal have informed West Ham that all remaining paperwork linked to Declan Rice’s £105m move to the Emirates Stadium will be completed within 24 hours. #WHUFC not received official confirmation from #AFC yet, but are expecting it imminently.”

This summer, West Ham has lost seven players while not having added a new one yet.

The departures consist academy player Asher Falase, Arthur Masuaku, Manuel Lanzini, Ademipo Odubeko, Armstrong Oko-Flex, and Brian Kinnear.