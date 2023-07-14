Newcastle will pursue a move for Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen rather than signing Roger Ibanez from Roma, claims Mark Douglas at the iPaperSport.

He claims that Brazilian center back has been offered to Newcastle in the neighborhood of £30 million, but Eddie Howe has prioritized signing Andersen.

Although the Eagles are rumored to be asking for roughly £40 million for the Danish international, their pursuit of Per Schuurs of Torino, another right-sided center-back, hints that Andersen may be on the move.