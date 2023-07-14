Former Chelsea striker passes away after long illness

After the recent passing of former Chelsea captain, John Hollins, another Blues 70s icon has also passed away.

The official Chelsea website noted with sadness that their former striker, Chris Garland, had succumbed to a long-standing illness and died at the age of 74.

Alongside the likes of Peter Osgood, Alan Hudson and Hollins, Garland was part of that swashbuckling Chelsea side that were given the nickname of the Kings of the King’s Road.

They were a joy to watch and Garland played a full part in their success. The Chelsea website detail that he scored 31 goals in his 114 appearances for the west London outfit.

In the 1972/73 season he was joint top scorer with Osgood, plundering 14 goals in 36 games, and some of his strikes proved vital.

As with so many players from the pre-Premier League era, his name is perhaps not as well known as it should be, although to long-standing Blues fans, he’ll clearly always be a legend.

Chelsea director, Lord Daniel Finkelstein, was effusive when reminiscing about Garland for the official club website, saying: “When we signed Chris Garland it was a big moment for me as a fan. He will always stand for me as a representative of his era. And he didn’t disappoint. What a player.”

The wider football family will surely join with Chelsea in sending their condolences, and wishes that Chris Garland (1949-2023) will rest in peace.