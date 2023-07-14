“Good chance” – €45m midfielder could sign for West Ham says reliable journalist

Although the Declan Rice deal still hasn’t been officially signed off by Arsenal, West Ham can begin to look forward to spending the money that his sale will bring in.

David Moyes hasn’t been able to manoeuvre in the transfer market principally because of the hold up in Rice’s unveiling by the Gunners.

With one month left until the start of the 2023/24 campaign, there’s still time to bring players in and have them up to speed before the first whistle of the new season.

Leave it too much longer and the adjustment period could linger into the first couple of games and that’s hardly an ideal scenario for anyone.

At least there are irons in the fire for the Irons, with highly-rated Ajax star, Edson Alvarez, on the East London club’s radar.

The Athletic (subscription required) note that West Ham have contacted the Eredivisie giants about a purchase of the Mexican though no bid has yet been lodged, with Ajax looking for around the €45m mark.

One is expected, however, and reliable journalist, Christian Falk, suggests that the Hammers have a good chance of landing their man.

“Dortmund made a decision and they talked with the coach Edin Terzic and he said he has with Salih Ozcan and Emre Can, two players in this position,” he told Give Me Sport.

“They also bought a number eight now with Felix Nmecha for Jude Bellingham.

“So I heard that the agents have been told from Dortmund that they are out of the race and Ajax are also informed, that’s why there is a good chance for West Ham to go for Alvarez.”

If Moyes can get Alvarez over the line and perhaps supplement his arrival with one or two more quality additions, there’s every reason to believe that the Hammers can have another successful season.