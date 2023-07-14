Key Man City star reaches agreement with Bayern Munich over two-year deal

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Man City star Kyle Walker over personal terms as the right-back wants to leave the Premier League for Germany.

The defender has said yes to a two-year deal with the option of an extra year, reports Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, having been linked to the German champions since the start of the summer transfer window.

The England international still has one year remaining of his Man City contract, therefore, Bayern has to reach an agreement with the Manchester club over a transfer fee in order for the deal to progress towards a conclusion.

??Excl. News #Walker: Bayern have reached a total verbal agreement NOW! Walker, ready to sign for FC Bayern as he said YES today! Now, Bayern has to find an agreement with ManCity. #MCFC ?? Contract until 2025 + 1 as revealed. @NathGissing | @SkySportDE ??????? pic.twitter.com/ebdRPImqX7 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 14, 2023

Walker is the player Thomas Tuchel wants to take over the right-back role at the Bundesliga giants and the former Chelsea boss is getting closer to having his man in his squad for the upcoming campaign.

Even though the 33-year-old’s importance in Pep Guardiola’s side has diminished over the past season, his departure will be a blow to City as the defender has been a key star in several matches. The Champions League winners will be hoping to get a fair fee for the right-back as they can then set about replacing him in their squad.