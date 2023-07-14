Liverpool could enter race to sign 21-year-old Chelsea target

Liverpool were linked with a move for the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo in recent months.

A report from Talksport now claims that they could enter the race to sign the 21-year-old midfielder if Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leave the club this summer.

Both players have been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out.

Meanwhile, Caicedo is thought to be a target for Premier League club Chelsea as well. The Blues need to sign a quality defensive midfielder after the departure of N’Golo Kanté.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the best young defensive midfielders in the country and he could prove to be a solid acquisition for Liverpool.

The likes of Henderson and Fabinho were quite underwhelming last season and Liverpool needed to bring in an upgrade on both players.

While they have replaced Henderson already, signing a defensive midfielder will be imperative if Fabinho leaves the club.

Caicedo has the potential to develop into a world-class player and working under a manager like Jurgen Klopp will help him improve further.

It will be interesting to see if the Reds can agree on a deal with Brighton for the player. The two clubs have recently worked on the transfer of Alexis Mac Allister as well.

However, Caicedo is likely to cost a premium this summer. The midfielder recently signed a new contract with Brighton and the Seagulls are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet.

Chelsea have been trying to agree on a deal for the 21-year-old as well but the Blues have not been able to agree on a reasonable price with Brighton.