Liverpool could make formal approach for £45m ace, Klopp extremely keen

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Romeo Lavia from Southampton this summer.

According to a report from Football Insider, Liverpool could now look to make a formal move for the 19-year-old defensive midfielder in the next few days.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is extremely keen on signing the talented young Belgian defensive midfielder and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement.

Players like Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia and the Reds will have to replace them adequately.

Signing a talented young player like Lavia could prove to be a wise decision. The 19-year-old excelled in the Premier League with Southampton last year and he has the potential to develop into a top-class player.

Joining a big club like Liverpool will be an attractive opportunity for the player and he will feel that he can take the next step in his development with a move to Anfield. The player is reportedly valued at £45 million.

Klopp has helped a number of young players develop over the years and he could play a key role in the development of the Belgian as well.

Liverpool have prioritised their midfield department in the transfer market so far and it is no surprise that they are looking to bring in another player after the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Players like James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain have already left the club earlier this summer.

Meanwhile, the Southampton midfielder is convinced by the project at Liverpool and he is keen on making the move as well.