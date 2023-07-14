Liverpool to use Chelsea transfer as benchmark for Jordan Henderson sale

Jordan Henderson’s move to Al Ettifaq moved closer on Thursday as the Liverpool skipper accepted the Saudi Arabian club’s offer but the Premier League club will not give the midfielder away on the cheap.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal depends on whether Liverpool and Al Ettifaq can agree on a fee after Henderson’s decision to leave but the two clubs are not on the same page at present.

The Saudi outfit’s preference would be to strike a cut-price deal and a free transfer has even mooted. However, This is Anfield report that Liverpool will not give their captain away on the cheap and will use a Chelsea transfer as the benchmark for any potential deal.

The West London have had several dealings with Saudi Arabia this summer, selling N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy; however, it is the £20m the Blues’ received for Kalidou Koulibaly from Al Hilal that has been privately cited as a potential benchmark in any negotiations for Henderson.

£20m will certainly land Ettifaq the Reds captain but will the Saudi Arabian club be willing to pay it in order to reunite Steven Gerrard with his former teammate?