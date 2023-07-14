Major Tottenham player left out of pre-season squad as he negotiates transfer

As Tottenham get down to business in pre-season, Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy are wasting no time in ensuring there are no distractions and have stopped one major star from travelling whilst they negotiate their move away from the club.

The north Londoners are again going through a period of transition, but on this occasion the club don’t really have any room for manoeuvre if things look like they’re going pear-shaped again.

Antonio Conte’s in-season rant from a few months ago saw a few home truths told, and whilst Postecoglou doesn’t appear to be quite so emotional in front of the cameras, he’ll also need to get tough if Spurs are going to get the results that they need to be successful.

This isn’t a time for passengers and players that are not interested in giving 100 percent for the cause, and the sooner that those who see their futures away from White Hart Lane are sold, the better for all concerned.

According to AFP (h/t France 24), club captain, Hugo Lloris, has been left out of Tottenham’s Asia-Pacific tour but striker, Harry Kane, has been included.

The outlet also note that the French custodian could well be targeted by Inter Milan once the transfer of Andre Onana to Manchester United has been ratified.

Kane’s inclusion would suggest that a deal with Bayern Munich isn’t close to being completed which can only be good news for Spurs and their supporters at this stage.