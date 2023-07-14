Man United reject big European club’s first offer for midfielder who is certain to leave this summer

Manchester United have rejected an opening offer from Galatasaray for midfielder Fred who is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League club rejected the offer as the transfer fee did not meet the Red Devil’s asking price but the Brazilian is certain to leave Old Trafford over the coming weeks as he doesn’t feature in Erik ten Hag’s plans for the upcoming campaign.

In addition to the Turkish giants, several Saudi clubs are chasing the midfielder, whilst Fulham are amongst a number of Premier League clubs interested in the Man United star.

In addition to Fred, Man United are looking to bring in cash from the sales of Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire as the Manchester club needs money to make key signings, reports the Independent. Ten Hag would like Sofyan Amrabat to replace the outgoing midfielders having already brought in Mason Mount from Chelsea but the Dutch coach has other priorities to address first – such as Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund.

The coming weeks leading up to the new season will be huge for Man United as Ten Hag tries to build a squad that can compete for several trophies next season. Money is an issue at present for United but the sales of Fred amongst others will make a difference to their transfer budget.

