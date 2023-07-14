Manchester United told to make cash payment for 16-goal star after player-plus-cash proposal

Manchester United are keen on signing the Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund this summer.

According to a report from the Athletic, Manchester United were hoping to pull off a player-plus-cash deal for the 20-year-old striker because of their budget constraints.

However, the Italian club insist on a cash payment for the talented young forward.

Hojlund scored 16 goals across all competitions last season and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the Red Devils.

Manchester United need to bring in attacking reinforcements this summer, especially with Marcus Rashford the only reliable goalscorer at the club right now.

The Red Devils will be hoping to do well in the Champions League next year and they will look to push the likes of Manchester City for the league title as well.

They will need to add more quality and depth to their side and signing the 20-year-old striker could prove to be a wise decision.

He could share the goal-scoring burden alongside Rushford, and he has the ability to develop into a top-class player in the near future.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag did well to nurture talented young players during his time at Ajax and he could help the Denmark international fulfil his tremendous potential.

The player is likely to be tempted to join them and it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils are willing to agree on a deal with his club now.