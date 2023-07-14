Photo: Everton fan’s heartwarming message for Dele Alli

Although he remains injured at present, Everton’s Dele Alli has joined the team on a pre-season tour of Switzerland and has been spotted doing light exercises during training.

Some Toffees were waiting to greet their heroes after the session and Dele Alli was one to stop by and sign autographs as well as posing for photographs.

The recent airing of a particularly personal and graphic interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap has put a totally different spin on the player’s partying ways.

From a mental health perspective, the things that were spoken about in the interview were deeply concerning but at the same time cathartic.

The more human and vulnerable side of the player is clearly something that supporters have immediately latched onto, and one particularly heartwarming message from a supporter put a smile on Alli’s face and made for a great photo.