Photo: Nottingham Forest introduce epic sponsor-less 23/24 home and away shirts

Sometimes football kits just hit that real sweet spot between being an instant football classic and a cool shirt to wear out and about, and Nottingham Forest have scored top marks for their 2023/24 offerings.

The official Nottingham Forest website announced the sale of their new home and away kits on Friday, and a hook up with Adidas again gave the home shirt a real retro vibe but with a modern twist.

The away shirt is a sky blue and white number with the stripes set at an angle.

Both were not adorned with a sponsor logo, likely making them a huge hit with supporters who will almost certainly buy them in their droves.