Reliable journalist confirms medical is underway as another Leeds player to complete move away today

It’s been quite the couple of weeks at Leeds United, as the Daniel Farke and 49ers Enterprises era begins.

Supporters won’t really know what to make of either scenario for a few weeks yet, given that the benefit of the doubt surely has to be given whilst the directors and first-team management are getting their feet under the table so to speak.

The all whites more than held their own for long periods during their recent pre-season friendly against Man United, and that will likely please the new manager.

Farke will want to try and make his mark early and that means getting a high level of performance out of his squad from the get go.

With only three weeks left until the Championship season kicks off in earnest, the German doesn’t have too long to iron out any shortcomings that he sees, nor does he have much time to work in the transfer market.

One player that’s likely to finalise a move away from the Elland Road outfit on Friday is Rasmus Kristensen.

According to a tweet from reliable journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, the Dane was undergoing his medical at Serie A side Roma on Friday morning.

Assuming there were no issues, it will be a formality for the 26-year-old to sign on the dotted line in the Italian capital, thus giving Farke an idea of where else in the team he will need to strengthen.