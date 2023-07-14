Reliable journalist says West Ham have made a €13m bid to complete deal for midfielder

West Ham are currently on a pre-season tour of Australia, but that doesn’t mean that deals can’t be done in their absence from the usual stamping ground.

In such a technological world, it’s easier than ever now for club’s to conduct their business from any part of the world.

As pre-season is clearly in full swing for the Hammers, it’s imperative that they start bringing in the players that they believe will strengthen the squad and give them the best chance of further glory after their stunning Europa Conference League final win over Fiorentina.

Captain in that game, Declan Rice, has all but signed for Arsenal, so his position needs to be filled as a priority.

To that end, reliable journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, has noted that the Hammers have made a €13m offer for the Swiss international’s services.

It isn’t clear if this would be for a straight sale or a figure paid after an initial loan, however, the fact that Juventus are at the negotiating table would suggest that the Italians are happy to sell their player.

If David Sullivan can get this one over the line, it would be one less headache for David Moyes who, with just a few weeks to go until the start of the new season, hasn’t really evolved his squad that much.

The last few windows have also been quiet for the east Londoners, but with Rice’s money potentially usable for new signings, the club need to make the most of it.