Significant update on Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham

The future of Harry Kane at Tottenham has been a big talking point throughout this transfer window as Bayern Munich amongst others have sought to lure the striker away from North London, but the Englishman has now made a big decision related to his future.

According to the Evening Standard, Kane has decided not to push to leave Tottenham this summer, even if the club continues to turn down bids that come through for him. The London club have already rejected two bids from Bayern Munich for their record goalscorer, the latest understood to be worth around £70million plus add-ons.

The 29-year-old is believed to be keeping an open might over his future and is happy for it to go anyway; whether that be leaving Spurs this summer, departing on a free transfer in a year’s time or signing a new contract.

However, the England striker will not commit to a new deal while the transfer window remains open.

Kane returned to training with Tottenham on Wednesday and has since held positive talks with new head coach Ange Postecoglou. The striker will travel with the Australian coach’s squad to Perth for the first leg of the club’s pre-season tour this evening as the chances of him remaining at Spurs are high.

Daniel Levy will want over £100m for the 29-year-old and it is hard to see anyone paying that when the Englishman will be free at the end of the upcoming season. This latest decision from Kane will make Levy’s life easier as the Spurs chairman hopes to use the next 12 months to convince his main man to stay long-term.