Transfer news: Onana to Man United is imminent, Saudi clubs pushing for Liverpool stars, latest on Lukaku’s future and more

Today’s top stories:

Latest developments on Onana, Henderson and Lukaku

ICYMI – Johnathan Johnson’s column!

AC Milan

Christian Pulisic is officially a new AC Milan player after completing his move from Chelsea.

is officially a new AC Milan player after completing his move from Chelsea. AC Milan have left talks for Wolves’ Adama Traoré. He will not be joining Milan as the club has different priorities.

Al Ettifaq

Jordan Henderson has accepted Al Ettifaq’s proposal and there’s now a verbal agreement in principle for him to move to Saudi Arabia. The deal now depends on Liverpool and Al Ettifaq agreeing on a fee. There is no chance to let him leave for free as the Saudi club wanted.

Al Nassr

A FIFA spokesperson released a statement on Thursday to address Al Nassr’s transfer ban situation.

It read: “Al-Nassr is currently prevented from registering new players — this due to outstanding debts”.

“Relevant bans will be lifted immediately upon the settlement of the debts being confirmed by the creditors concerned”.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have made an official bid for Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby which was €35m plus add-ons. Leverkusen have rejected the offer but the negotiations are still ongoing. Diaby wants move to Villa and has already said yes.

Borussia Dortmund

Soumaila Coulibaly deal has collapsed despite being agreed upon between Burnley and Borussia Dortmund. Medical tests were complete but there were new problems between the clubs regarding the mandatory buy clause.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Romanian talent Adrian Mazilu has signed with Brighton, it is a done deal. He will join in January 2024 after €3m fee agreed upon.

Cardiff City

Aaron Ramsey is set to return to Cardiff after an agreement has been reached to sign the midfielder from OGC Nice. Medical tests took place on Thursday and then the contract will be signed.

Chelsea

Chelsea and Inter will make contact to discuss details of the new €30m bid submitted for Romelu Lukaku . Talks are ongoing between the clubs but the Premier League side believes the offer is “still not at the level wanted” to make the deal happen. Chelsea believe there are two more clubs prepared to enter the race.

Christian Pulisic has officially joined AC Milan as a new player.

Everton

Ashley Young has been officially announced as an Everton player. His one-year deal was signed this week.

Fulham

Nottingham Forest are pushing to sign Willian after talks on Thursday but Fulham are still trying to bring him back to the club as talks continue with player’s camp. Both clubs have sent formal proposals to Willian as he’s currently a free agent. His decision is expected soon and it is all down to the player.

Inter Miami

The official announcement for the signing of Lionel Messi is due soon and then he will be unveiled as a new Inter Miami player.

Inter Milan

Chelsea and Inter will make contact to discuss details of the new €30m bid submitted for Romelu Lukaku . Talks are ongoing between the clubs. Premier League side believe the offer is “still not at the level wanted” to make the deal happen. Inter hope to get the deal done to avoid any other club’s attempts to sign Romelu as Chelsea believe there are two more clubs prepared to enter the race.

Manchester United are closing in on signing André Onana after the final verbal proposal was made during positive talks with Inter on Thursday. The offer is a €50m fee plus €5m add-ons. The structure of the add-ons is still being discussed between clubs but once agreed, the deal will be complete. The transfer is imminent.
Once the Onana deal is complete, Inter will try to sign Yann Sommer from Bayern and Anatolji Trubin from Shakhtar.

after the final verbal proposal was made during positive talks with Inter on Thursday. The offer is a €50m fee plus €5m add-ons. The structure of the add-ons is still being discussed between clubs but once agreed, the deal will be complete. The transfer is imminent. Once the Onana deal is complete, Inter will try to sign Yann Sommer from Bayern and Anatolji Trubin from Shakhtar.

Juventus

Leonardo Bonucci, Weston McKennie, Arthur Melo and Denis Zakaria are all out of Juventus’ first team. Excluded from the project and all on the market this summer.

Lazio

Lazio president Claudio Lotito confirms Ciro Immobile is not for sale. The president told Messaggero: “I’ve not received official bids for Immobile. He’s like my son, he’s not for sale”.

Liverpool

Jordan Henderson has accepted Al Ettifaq’s proposal and there’s now a verbal agreement in principle for him to move to Saudi Arabia. Liverpool captain spoke to Jurgen Klopp on Thursday and he gave the green light. The deal now depends on Liverpool and Al Ettifaq agreeing on a fee. There is no chance of letting him leave for free as the Saudi club wanted.

Negotiations between Fabinho and Al Ittihad are taking place but nothing is done yet as no official bid has been sent to Liverpool at present.

and Al Ittihad are taking place but nothing is done yet as no official bid has been sent to Liverpool at present. Liverpool are actively working to sign a new midfielder with Roméo Lavia still on the list since two weeks ago but still no official bid. Other options are also being considered.

still on the list since two weeks ago but still no official bid. Other options are also being considered. Sepp van den Berg has completed a season-long loan to German side Mainz.

Manchester City

Brazilian talent Sávio loan move to Girona from Man City is now official and confirmed.

Manchester United

Manchester United are closing in on André Onana deal after the final verbal proposal was made during positive talks on Thursday. The offer is a €50m fee plus €5m add-ons. The structure of the add-ons are still being discussed but once agreed, the deal will be complete. The transfer is imminent.

deal after the final verbal proposal was made during positive talks on Thursday. The offer is a €50m fee plus €5m add-ons. The structure of the add-ons are still being discussed but once agreed, the deal will be complete. The transfer is imminent. Galatasaray have made contact with Manchester United to sign Fred and have submitted their opening offer, which was rejected by the club. The player will leave Man United this summer with Saudi clubs, Fulham and other Premier League clubs interested.

Marseille

Renan Lodi to Olympique Marseille is done as everything is in place with Atlético Madrid. French club will pay a €13m transfer fee and Atlético will keep a 20% sell-on clause.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are pushing to sign Willian after talks on Thursday but Fulham are still trying to bring him back to the club. Both clubs have sent formal proposals to Willian as he’s currently a free agent. His decision is expected soon and it is down to the player.

Paris Saint-Germain

PSG are not planning to sell or offload Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer. The goalkeeper remains part of the club’s plans.

this summer. The goalkeeper remains part of the club’s plans. The Ligue 1 champions are also very interested in French star Bradley Barcola but RB Leipzig are also well-informed on his situation.

